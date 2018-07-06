Ice Bowl Disc Golf Tournament Helps Raise Funds for Local Charity

4 years 5 months 1 week ago Sunday, January 26 2014 Jan 26, 2014 Sunday, January 26, 2014 12:52:00 PM CST January 26, 2014 in News
By: Tatiana Darie, KOMU 8 Reporter
COLUMBIA - Missourians from all across the state have gathered on Sunday at the Columbia Disc Golf Club in Albert-Oakland Park to participate in the 28th annual Ice Bowl disc golf tournament. The tournament is part of a collection of disc golf events held across North America and a few in Europe, which aims to raise money and food for charities while having fun with people in the community. This year the charity tournament in Columbia aims to raise $1200 and 300 lbs of food. All proceeds will go to the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri.

The Columbia Disc Golf Club president, Gabe Wilkerson, said he chose to donate the funds to the Food bank to help people in the community.

"We always strive in all our charity tournaments in Columbia to pick causes that help to eliminate hunger or provide food for those in need," said Wilkerson.

He added that the Ice Bowl tournament started in 1987 in Columbia and has grown to more than 200 events annually across the U.S. and parts of Europe. Last year, Ice Bowl events raised almost $315,000.

The mandate of the Ice Bowl  is "No wimps, no whiners," because the tournament cannot be postponed or canceled because of the weather. This year the golf club has had a pretty good turnout, with almost 80 players, including the club's pros and regulars, competing out there and encouraging everyone in the community who likes disc golf to come out and join the fun.

Emily Fry, who is a member of the Columbia Disc Golf Club, welcomed the club's initiative to bring the community together for a good cause.

"There are people who need to eat and the donations have to come from somewhere. And I think it's great of our club to be able to come together as a community and help out other people," said Fry.

Disc golf, or frisbee golf, is a sport where participants throw plastic discs from a tee pad to a metal basket. In Columbia there are three 18-hole courses, two at Oakland Park and one at Indian Hills park. All of these courses are free and open to the public. You can learn more about disc golf at: http://www.pdga.com/

 

