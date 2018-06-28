Ice Cream Shop Abduction

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

CLAYTON (AP) - Sentencing is scheduled Friday for a man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sexually assaulting an ice cream shop employee in St. Louis County. Police say James Bridges Junior of Maryland Heights worked for a private contractor as a maintenance man at a Cold Stone Creamery shop in Florissant in 2005. They say he shocked the girl with a stun gun, forced her into a car, then assaulted her on the roof of an office building in Creve Coeur. She called 911 on a cell phone when briefly left alone and described her surroundings.