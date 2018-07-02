Ice rescue training prepares firefighters for emergencies

5 months 2 weeks 6 days ago Wednesday, January 10 2018 Jan 10, 2018 Wednesday, January 10, 2018 10:43:00 AM CST January 10, 2018 in News
By: Hailey Jennings, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY -Firefighters practiced ice rescue training this week at McKay Lake. 

The training is with all 75 members over three days, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

They have two trainings a day, a morning group and an afternoon group.

Division Chief of Training Jerry Blomberg said they go through training for the worst case scenario, someone falling through the ice. 

"They start off with victim profiling and how a victim is going to act in very cold water, and the signs and symptoms of hypothermia. The dangers of the ice for the victim, and how we will handle the ice and how we will get out there and the best way to get to that victim very quickly," said Blomberg.

Blomberg said this is how the activity will go:

"Their going to learn how to get out on ice that may not support their weight, because obviously if someone is in the water they've fallen through it, so they're going learn how to distribute their weight, how to get to the victim quickly, how to manage more than one victim, and self rescue techniques. How to get out of an ice hole they may have created," Blomberg said. 

He said just because this doesn't happen often, doesn't mean the department shouldn't be prepare.

"We haven't had an incident in a while that we're aware of, we know that the police department has been called out here to get people off the ice last week," said Blomberg, "Now is when the danger happens, the weather is changing, with this thaw and refreeze and last weeks rain, the ice is going to change and its not going to be as stable and as solid as it was.

He said the training is important because people have to be rescued immediately.

"This is one of those times where we really know the speed really is of the essence, we know that victim is going to be failing quickly, and we're pushing them to get on that ice and that's going to be the most effective technique," Blomberg said, "When they get in that water they've got 5 minutes maybe 10 minutes may be at the most.

The training happens annually, but sometimes weathers permits it.

"We have ice on the water, which we haven't had for a couple of years, last year when had to do, when we did our annual ice training we did it on our bay floor in the station trying to mimick ice as best as we could," said Blomberg.

Jefferson city firefighter Pete Stoops said the importance of the training is because this incident could happen. 

"There is a lot of lakes and water ways here in Jeff City and with the cold weather we have it wouldn't be uncommon for us to have to save someone from falling through the ice," Stoops said. 

The best way to stay safe is to keep off of the lake.

Firefighters recently required the yellow suits, their a mustang survival suit designed for cold water. 

"The firefighters in the water are actually very comfortable, to a point now with the weather warmer today, they actually may be just a little warm," Blomberg said. 

"I hadn't been in the water yet with one of these suits and it's surprising how buoyant it is, the only thing that was cold is my face," Stoops said. 

Ice skating and being on the ice is prohibited at all the Jefferson City public lake locations, so if this were to happen it would be someone who wasn't supposed to be on the ice or accidental.

More News

Grid
List

Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
Judge issues new order in lawsuit against Greitens over Confide app
JEFFERSON CITY - A Cole County judge issued a protective order on Friday in the ongoing lawsuit over the use... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 1:44:53 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
Construction worker injured at site of new Jefferson City high school
JEFFERSON CITY - A worker at the construction site for the new high school got serious injuries Monday after a... More >>
1 hour ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:54:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
Conservation agents find dozens of tires dumped in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - The Missouri Department of Conservation is looking for information about who is responsible for dumping dozens of... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
2 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 11:56:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
Homefront posters from World War I to debut in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Starting on July 12, the Interpretative Center of the James C. Kirkpatrick State of Information Center will... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 10:03:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
16 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
19 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 87°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
3pm 87°
4pm 88°
5pm 88°
6pm 87°