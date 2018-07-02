ICE STORM: Sunday morning update

Sunday planner as freezing rain changes to rain.

---UPDATED SUNDAY MORNING (1/15/17)---

MID-MISSOURI - Our Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather Team has been tracking this ice storm since last weekend and will continue to track it throughout the event. Keep checking back and/or download our KOMU 8 Weather and Traffic App.

TIMING

As we've been talking about over the past few days, two degrees makes a world of difference when dealing with freezing rain. We have some good news, with caution. Temperatures are already at freezing in southern mid-MO and will slowly warm to at or above freezing throughout the day.

Temps will be around 32 at noon along I-70 with non-freezing rain likely by 1 PM. From there the freezing line will progress rather slowly to the north, reaching a line between Brunswick, Moberly and Mexico by 2 PM but will remain around there (with rain and freezing rain off and on) until around 8 PM. This freezing line will finally move north of Macon by 3 AM. After this time, all of mid-Missouri will stay above freezing for the week ahead.

ACCUMULATION

Minor ice accumulations will be present mainly on elevated surfaces (bridges, tress, etc.). Otherwise, wet, slick, and slushy road conditions are expected...drivable with caution.

Temperatures will warm to around 40 by sunrise Monday with rain continuing throughout the day. Thunder will be possible. Highs will reach 50s Monday afternoon.

Overall, all of mid-Missouri will have seen the minimum quarter inch of ice accumulation expected for this three day event, with some areas reaching higher amounts.

Learn more about the different precipitation types in this video from Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke:

WEATHER & TRAFFIC

