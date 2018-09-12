Icy Road Conditions Snarl Traffic

MID-MISSOURI - Nearly an inch of snow is causing major traffic backup and numerous traffic accidents across the region Tuesday. The Fire and Rescue Dispatch is reporting there are more than 25 injury accidents.

Highway 63 is icy. One caller says a sheet of ice is covering the highway and there have been multiple cars spinning out.

Scott Boulevard at Route K in Columbia is backed up. Rock Quarry is also a parking lot at parts. More than four cars have skidded off the road at Rock Quarry and Grindstone. Most major roads into town are slow or stopped.

If you don't have to drive, don't. Road conditions are slick and cars are not handling the snow and ice well. Drive slow, brake early, and stay alert. We will update this post as more information becomes available. You can also get more details on KOMU's Facebook and Twitter.