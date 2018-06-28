Idea of "looking cool" at fire departments can make it easier to get cancer

2 months 3 weeks 6 days ago Saturday, March 31 2018 Mar 31, 2018 Saturday, March 31, 2018 8:13:00 PM CDT March 31, 2018 in News
By: Ally Wallenta, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic affecting the first responders.

“Firefighters are dying across this country every day unfortunately,” said Battalion Chief for the Columbia Fire Department, Jeffrey Strawn. “We, as an organization, do consider it an epidemic.”  

Firefighters regularly come into contact with high amounts of carcinogens and chemicals, which causes them to be diagnosed with cancer at much higher rates than the average person.

According to the National Institution of Safety and Health Cancer study, there are higher rates of multiple types of cancer in firefighters compared to the general U.S. population including:

  • Testicular cancer (2.02 times greater risk)
  • Multiple myeloma (1.53 greater risk)
  • Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (1.51 times greater risk)
  • Skin cancer (1.39 times greater risk)
  • Prostate cancer (1.28 times greater risk). 

Firefighters are also more likely to be diagnosed with brain cancer, colon cancer and breast cancer.

But there is something else that could be increasing the chance a firefighter gets cancer, and according to Strawn, it has been a problem in the department for years.

It’s the idea that dirty gear is “cool.”

“A firefighter who looked dirty, who had the dirtiest gear in the fire house… it was kind of a badge of honor,” Strawn said. “That was the person who had the most experience, they had seen the most fires, so their gear was the dirtiest, and that was cool.” 

Strawn said it’s always been a tradition in the fire department that one had “fought the fight” if their gear showed evidence of dirt, smoke and chemicals.

He has spent the last few years trying to change that mindset. Strawn encourages his coworkers to wipe off their gear with baby wipes, wear their masks and wash contaminated gear immediately after going into a fire. 

He said now, the department is starting to realize “looking cool” isn’t so cool.   

“That’s fearful,” Strawn said. “Those carcinogens are causing rates of cancer in firefighters that are unbelievable.” 

One of Strawn’s main pieces of advice is setting gear away from the fire truck so the diesel exhaust doesn’t come into contact with it.

“Diesel exhaust is essentially laying on the firefighters [personal protective equipment] or their gear so when they put it on, they’re literally just coating themselves with it,” he said. 

Rep. Shane Roden, R-Cedar Hill, said the higher temperatures firefighters are in make it easier for chemicals to enter the body.

“Our pores open up and it increases for every five-degree temperature our body rises, so our pores open up exponentially and all those carcinogens that are in that gear, that protective gear that we're wearing, it’s starting to absorb into our system,” said Roden.  

“All the carcinogens, the off-gassing that that gear is producing, it’s killing us slowly and we didn't even realize it,” he said.  

Strawn said Columbia’s fire stations have made a lot of strides, but they still have a lot of work to do.

He said the fire department has begun tracking fire exposures, putting more commercial extractors in stations, and using baby wipes in every fire truck.

Recently, two stations in Columbia received new extractors.

“The washer spins the gear at RPMs that are so high it actually pulls the carcinogens and other chemicals out of your gear,” Strawn said.

However, Roden said many smaller stations don't have the money to afford these washers. He said departments still have “a long way to go.” 

Roden believes the more education about these rates and good leadership is essential for making a change in the fire department.

“It’s important for our families, we have an obligation to make sure that people go home at the end of the day,” Roden said. “This is how we make sure that we don’t turn families into widows, we don’t have fatherless mothers, or fatherless kids, or motherless kids in the fire service and we need to do better to make sure everyone goes home.”  

More News

Grid
List

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:51 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Authorities ask for help finding missing woman with schizophrenia
Authorities ask for help finding missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a missing 64-year-old woman, on Thursday.... More >>
1 hour ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
14 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
17 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
18 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
One man taken to hospital with gunshot wound in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police are investigating an incident that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday afternoon. ... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 3:47:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 92°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
1pm 90°
2pm 91°
3pm 93°
4pm 95°