Ignition for Cougars

Bryant Chambly is a centerpiece of the Columbia Cougars basketball team. But why has this senior stud only played in nine of the Cougars 25 game this season.

"I only had three semesters of eligibility left when I first came over here so I chose to play all of last year and sat out until conference game this year," said Columbia senior forward Bryant Chambly.

Now he's back and he's put a surge into the Cougars.

"One thing about Bryant is you know your going to see something amazing every day," said Head Coach Bob Burchard.

Since his return Chambly has shined. He is averaging a double-double, scoring almost 20 points and grabbing over 10 rebounds per game. Opposing players feel Bryant's presence.

"I try to bring that amount of energy. I know I'm a difficult match-up for a lot post players," said Chambly.

It's not just Chambly's playing that makes him stand out.

"We knew that his level of play was going to help us, I think we didn't totally understand how much his spirit was going to lift us," added Burchard.

Bryant is vocal, both in practice and in the game, when it counts.

"It might take somebody saying 'hey come on let's get it going, we need to be doing this, we need to be on,' to get everybody's mindset on the same path. If it takes me stepping up, I'd definitely willing to do that."

Whether it is with his shot or with his voice, Chambly has ignited Cougar nation.

"I'm just excited to see him out on the court and playing," said Burchard.

Cougar fans are excited too.