Ill. Official Slams Mo. Attempt To Halt Levee Breech

CAIRO, Ill. (AP) - Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan says Missouri is making "yet another unfortunate and legally unjustified attempt" at keeping federal authorities from protecting Illinoisans.

Missouri Attorney General Chris Koster asked the U.S. Supreme Court on Sunday to block federal officials from destroying a Mississippi River levee as they try to prevent flooding in the small Illinois city of Cairo.

Madigan says Sunday that her office will "fight this effort every step of the way." Madigan says she'll "keep working to protect" Illinoisans.

Koster's filing came after a federal appeals court on Saturday rejected his bid to stop the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from blowing a two-mile hole into the Birds Point levee in southeast Missouri.