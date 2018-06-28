Illegal Immigrant Sentenced to 10 Years for Drug Distribution

JEFFERSON CITY - A U.S. District Judge sentenced an illegal immigrant Tuesday to 10 years in federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Fernando Gaitan sentenced Maria Teresa Marrufo, 48, after she pleaded guilty on Aug. 19, 2013 to possessing meth with the intent to distribute and for illegally re-entering the U.S.

Officials said Marrufo is a citizen of Mexico who was living in Gardner, Kan.

According to officials, she was arrested in Morgan County while delivering 224 grams of meth. Marrufo's 16-year-old son was driving the car, and Marrufo gave an alias to police when confronted.

Authorities said Marrufo had been deported in 2012 after being convicted of two drug-trafficking felonies for trying to smuggle marijuana into the U.S. She illegally reentered the country and began her illegal drug activities again.