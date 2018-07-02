Illini De-Fang Tigers

Long faces and frustration told the Tiger tale from St. Louis after the game. A Marshall Brown layup gave Missouri a 2-0 lead, MU's only lead of the night.

"When they started hitting buckets, it was all down hill from there," said forward Marshall Brown. "We never really recovered from that."

Illinois went on a 10-0 run in the first half and led by at least 14 the entire second half. The Tigers' 32-point loss is the worst defeat in the series.

Although the game was out of reach in the second half, Missouri says it tried to keep battling.

"After a while, you just have to make up your mind to just keep fighting in the game," said center Kevin Young. "That's what we were trying to do, just trying to fight and see what happens."

Illinois' sixth-consecutive win against Missouri means the Illini retain bragging rights in St. Louis. But Snyder says his team can learn from the loss.

"This has got to be a game that shows us a new level of both competition and execution to be the type of team we aspire to be."

"You can either bounce back from it, or you can sink more," said Young. "Hopefully, we bounce back."

The next chance for Missouri to bounce back is next Wednesday at home against Eastern Illinois. Missouri is 4-4 on the season, and 12-24 all-time against Illinois.