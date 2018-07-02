Illinois Boater Dies After Falling Into Missouri Lake

FLORIDA (AP) - An Illinois man has died after he fell out of a fishing boat on Mark Twain Lake in northeast Missouri.

The Missouri State Water Patrol identified the victim as 75-year-old Richard L. Goodwin of the Illinois town of Pekin.

The patrol says Goodwin lost his balance Friday while standing in a boat that drifted onto a submerged log. Goodwin fell onto a woman in the boat and then both of them tumbled into the water.

The woman was able to hang onto the boat until help arrived. But Goodwin was pronounced dead when emergency workers arrived.