Illinois man accused of trying to make pipe bombs

BRIDGETON (AP) — An Illinois man is jailed on $250,000 cash bond after being accused in Missouri of possessing components for possible pipe bombs.

St. Louis County prosecutors on Thursday charged 44-year-old Douglas Herr of Chatham with a felony count alleging he possessed an explosive substance or material with plans to make an explosive weapon.

Bridgeton police investigator Ryan Dickherber alleges in an affidavit filed in court that on Wednesday, Herr brought a pipe to a Home Depot and asked it to be cut into sections, with each end threaded for a cap. Workers there secretly called police as her waited, and Herr was arrested.

Dickherber says searchers of Herr's hotel room found 25 pounds of gunpowder, nine pipe caps and fuse wire.

Online court records don't show whether Herr has an attorney.