Illinois man sentenced to 15 years in Missouri killing

1 year 1 month 3 weeks ago Tuesday, June 25 2019 Jun 25, 2019 Tuesday, June 25, 2019 4:07:40 PM CDT June 25, 2019 in News
By: The Associated Press

SEDALIA, Mo. (AP) — An Illinois man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after accepting a plea deal in a Missouri drug-deal shooting that left one man dead and another wounded.

The Sedalia Democrat reports that 30-year-old Antonio Harper, of the Chicago suburb of Maywood, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to one count of first-degree burglary. Harper originally was charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action, first-degree robbery and unlawful use of a weapon in the April 2018 shooting death of 42-year-old Maurice Harper Sr. in Sedalia.

Court documents say Atonio Harper implicated himself in the shooting, telling a deputy that only fired after he came under fire.

His brother, 26-year-old Eric Harper, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

