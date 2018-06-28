Illinois State Beats Missouri State

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Ashton Leggett ran for a career-high 178 yards and two touchdowns, and Illinois State rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to beat Missouri State 38-13 on Saturday.

The Redbirds (3-3, 2-2 Missouri Valley) scored 28 points in the fourth quarter. Missouri State (0-6, 0-3) led 13-3 at the half on long touchdown passes from Trevor Wooden to Jermaine Saffold, one for 82 yards and the other for 91. But those big first-quarter plays were it for the Bears' offense.

Illinois State scored in the third quarter on Matt Brown's 13-yard pass to Milton Colbert. The Redbirds took the lead for good on Brown's 17-yard pass to Tyrone Walker seven seconds into the fourth quarter. Leggett, who carried 23 times, scored from 4 and 75 yards to put the game out of reach.

Wooden finished 8 for 15 with 232 yards, with Saffold accounting for five catches and 207 yards.