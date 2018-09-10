Illinois woman killed in crash on I-70 near Kingdom City

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A woman from Illinois died in a two-vehicle crash on I-70 near Kingdom City, the Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed Monday.

The crash happened just west of the exit to Highway 54 late Sunday night. According to the Highway Patrol, Ariel Perkins used an emergency turn-around to go from the westbound lanes to eastbound traffic. That's when another car hit hers.

Perkins, a 21-year-old woman from Washington Park, Illinois, died at the scene. She was wearing a seatbelt. A teenage passenger in the other car, who was not wearing a seatbelt, got moderate injuries.