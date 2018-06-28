Imagination Library Looks to Benefit Children Through Literacy Project

COLUMBIA - Columbia's Dolly Parton's Imagination Library begins its fifth year with an organizational meeting on January 19 at 5:00 p.m. at the Daniel Boone Regional Library (100 W. Broadway in Columbia) in the Virginia Young Conference Room.

This childhood literacy program sends a free book a month to children from birth to age five. Those interested in the program are invited to attend the meeting where program and funding objectives will be arranged. The meeting schedule will also be discussed there.

Heart of Missouri United Way launched Dolly Parton's Imagination Library in 2008 and has seen a secure annual growth. During 2011, around 100 preschool children were signed up for the program each month, bringing the total participation level to 3,800 children.

Dolly Parton created the Imagination Library in 1995 in Sevier County, Tennessee, because she wanted every preschool child to have a library of his or her own. Today, Imagination Library serves children from 1,300 communities in three countries, mailing more than 550,000 free books to children every month.