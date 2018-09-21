Imagining Columbia's Future

Imagine Columbia's Future spent months looking into possible projects for the city. Now, in tonight's open house, Columbia residents get to vote.

Residents are asked to rank the topics they find most important as Columbia continues to grow. Some of the topics include everything from the development of Downtown to education concerns.

People get six stickers when they walk in. On each board there is a topic and strategy for achieving that topic. People place a sticker on a topic they find interesting.

Members of Imagine Columbia's Future say this open house gives citizens the chance to develop the city.

"What we're really looking at here is imagining Columbia's future for the next 5, 10-20 years. It allows for a dialogue of our entire community to talk about what we want to be proactive in doing to improve this community to be what we as citizens define it to be," explained M. Dianne Drainer, Imagine Columbia's Future co-chair.

After the open house, all the information will be calculated and presented to the city council before the end of the year.