Immanuel Lutheran School - Mrs. Goldammer's Kindergarten
In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett & Patton Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson's budget for next fiscal year includes the largest pay raise for corrections staff in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA — If you've spent time walking the streets of downtown Columbia, the city said you may have noticed an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A report from Missouri's attorney general shows that black drivers across the state are 91% more... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Department of Health and Senior Services said Monday a report by MSNBC had inaccurate information regarding... More >>
in
JAMESTOWN - Natural disasters have wreaked havoc on Missouri throughout the spring, with floodwaters covering many acres of farmland. Now... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - People living on S. Rippeto road were expecting to be able to use their road by the... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – MU Provost Latha Ramchand announced a new vice provost for student affairs on Monday. William Stackman, who... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Many parents were attending the Columbia School Board meeting to hear the first discussion on parents ability to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Grindstone Parkway/Route AC bridge over Highway 63 closed Monday morning, and will stay closed into mid-August, according... More >>
in
GLASGOW- Now that the water levels appear to be lowering, towns on the river have to shift their focus to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - The Grindstone Parkway bridge over Highway 63 will shut down Monday morning for repairs. According to MODOT,... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a roughly $30 billion budget outlining state spending for the next... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A prominent donor to Republican causes has contributed $1 million to a political action committee aimed... More >>
in
COLE COUNTY - Two individuals have been charged with second-degree burglary after an ongoing investigation involving a Cole County family... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The Red Cross of Missouri is merging and moving its Jefferson City and Eldon tornado shelters. ... More >>
in
BRUNSWICK - As the city continues relief efforts after this spring's flooding , one restaurant owner is taking it upon... More >>
in
BRUNSWICK - Flooding affected nearly 100 homes over the past few weeks. Now officials are giving residents advice about how... More >>
in
NEW FRANKLIN - The New Franklin Police Department lifted the mandatory evacuation order for the city, Friday morning. Officials... More >>
in