Immanuel Lutheran School - Mrs. Goldammer's Kindergarten

1 year 7 months 4 weeks ago Thursday, October 12 2017 Oct 12, 2017 Thursday, October 12, 2017 9:41:00 AM CDT October 12, 2017 in Daily Pledge
loading

In schools across the country, children begin their day with The Pledge of Allegiance. The Daily Pledge on KOMU 8 is brought to you by Willett & Patton Dentistry - creating beautiful smiles, one visit at a time

More News

Grid
List

Corrections staff pay raise finalized as Governor signs state budget
Corrections staff pay raise finalized as Governor signs state budget
JEFFERSON CITY – Gov. Mike Parson's budget for next fiscal year includes the largest pay raise for corrections staff in... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 4:57:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

Columbia makes new rules to clean up restaurant grease
Columbia makes new rules to clean up restaurant grease
COLUMBIA — If you've spent time walking the streets of downtown Columbia, the city said you may have noticed an... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 3:58:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in Continuous News

Black drivers are 91% more likely to be stopped in Missouri
Black drivers are 91% more likely to be stopped in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A report from Missouri's attorney general shows that black drivers across the state are 91% more... More >>
8 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 3:52:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

State health officials dispute MSNBC report on pelvic exam requirements
State health officials dispute MSNBC report on pelvic exam requirements
JEFFERSON CITY - The Department of Health and Senior Services said Monday a report by MSNBC had inaccurate information regarding... More >>
9 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 2:45:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

Farmers await disaster aid money as flood waters recede
Farmers await disaster aid money as flood waters recede
JAMESTOWN - Natural disasters have wreaked havoc on Missouri throughout the spring, with floodwaters covering many acres of farmland. Now... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 2:20:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

Southern Boone County waits for roads to open up again
Southern Boone County waits for roads to open up again
BOONE COUNTY - People living on S. Rippeto road were expecting to be able to use their road by the... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 2:02:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

MU appoints new Vice Provost for Student Affairs
MU appoints new Vice Provost for Student Affairs
COLUMBIA – MU Provost Latha Ramchand announced a new vice provost for student affairs on Monday. William Stackman, who... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 1:34:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

CPS parents on allowing recording of IEP and 504 meetings
CPS parents on allowing recording of IEP and 504 meetings
COLUMBIA - Many parents were attending the Columbia School Board meeting to hear the first discussion on parents ability to... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 1:29:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

Closing of Grindstone Bridge creating headache for commuters
Closing of Grindstone Bridge creating headache for commuters
COLUMBIA - The Grindstone Parkway/Route AC bridge over Highway 63 closed Monday morning, and will stay closed into mid-August, according... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 12:16:00 PM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

Glasgow continues to feel effects of flooding
Glasgow continues to feel effects of flooding
GLASGOW- Now that the water levels appear to be lowering, towns on the river have to shift their focus to... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 8:20:00 AM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

Grindstone Parkway bridge in Columbia to close
Grindstone Parkway bridge in Columbia to close
COLUMBIA - The Grindstone Parkway bridge over Highway 63 will shut down Monday morning for repairs. According to MODOT,... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, June 10 2019 Jun 10, 2019 Monday, June 10, 2019 2:46:00 AM CDT June 10, 2019 in News

State spending soars for the next fiscal year
State spending soars for the next fiscal year
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has signed a roughly $30 billion budget outlining state spending for the next... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 09 2019 Jun 9, 2019 Sunday, June 09, 2019 11:00:00 PM CDT June 09, 2019 in News

Prominent GOP donor working to reverse Missouri abortion law
Prominent GOP donor working to reverse Missouri abortion law
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A prominent donor to Republican causes has contributed $1 million to a political action committee aimed... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 09 2019 Jun 9, 2019 Sunday, June 09, 2019 7:29:25 PM CDT June 09, 2019 in News

Two people arrested in connection to burglary investigation in Cole County
Two people arrested in connection to burglary investigation in Cole County
COLE COUNTY - Two individuals have been charged with second-degree burglary after an ongoing investigation involving a Cole County family... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, June 09 2019 Jun 9, 2019 Sunday, June 09, 2019 5:46:00 PM CDT June 09, 2019 in Continuous News

Mid-Missouri disaster shelters to merge, move to Russelville
Mid-Missouri disaster shelters to merge, move to Russelville
JEFFERSON CITY - The Red Cross of Missouri is merging and moving its Jefferson City and Eldon tornado shelters. ... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 08 2019 Jun 8, 2019 Saturday, June 08, 2019 10:53:00 PM CDT June 08, 2019 in News

Restaurant owner donates hundreds of free meals to flood volunteers, victims
Restaurant owner donates hundreds of free meals to flood volunteers, victims
BRUNSWICK - As the city continues relief efforts after this spring's flooding , one restaurant owner is taking it upon... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 08 2019 Jun 8, 2019 Saturday, June 08, 2019 10:25:00 PM CDT June 08, 2019 in News

Inmates help clean up Brunswick after flood
Inmates help clean up Brunswick after flood
BRUNSWICK - Flooding affected nearly 100 homes over the past few weeks. Now officials are giving residents advice about how... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 08 2019 Jun 8, 2019 Saturday, June 08, 2019 10:17:00 PM CDT June 08, 2019 in News

New Franklin evacuation lifted; residents pick up the pieces
New Franklin evacuation lifted; residents pick up the pieces
NEW FRANKLIN - The New Franklin Police Department lifted the mandatory evacuation order for the city, Friday morning. Officials... More >>
2 days ago Saturday, June 08 2019 Jun 8, 2019 Saturday, June 08, 2019 3:04:00 PM CDT June 08, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 63°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 10 active weather alerts
1am 59°
2am 58°
3am 57°
4am 56°