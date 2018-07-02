Immigrants Flock to Construction Jobs

1 decade 1 year 7 months ago Wednesday, November 22 2006 Nov 22, 2006 Wednesday, November 22, 2006 7:20:36 PM CST November 22, 2006 in News

That could be because the work is familiar, and it's a high-paying job that doesn't require mastery of the English language. But, what about other immigrants who take jobs that do require English skills? How do immigrants choose their jobs? And how do employers deal with the language barrier?

"A lot of it is, these guys work hard, and they want to work," said Kevin Nichols, a DJ Roofing Supply manager. "They work sunup to sundown and not cry about it."

A September 2006 Pew Hispanic Center study said Hispanics account for 40 percent of the growth in the U.S. labor market in the past fiscal year. Most jobs were in construction. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said a five-year housing boom attracted thousands of immigrant workers.

Silvino and Brandie Garay took advantage of that boom three years ago by starting Garay's Roofing in Columbia, one of the few Hispanic-owned companies in Boone County. The Missouri Economic Research and Information Center reported only 3.4 percent of all firms in the county were Hispanic-owned in 2002.

But Silvino Garay doesn't think ownership makes a big difference because he relies on good recommendations for workers. As he puts it, the "work talks."

Hispanic-owned businesses do attract immigrant workers.

"Him being the owner of a construction company, the owner of a roofing company, they're like, 'Can you give me a job?'" Brandie Garay said.

However, Nichols of DJ Roofing Supply said construction in general attracts workers.

"If you're up on a roof, you know what you're up against. Doesn't matter what language you speak," he said.

But, working for a textbook distributor is about language. And a different group of immigrant workers, Bosnians, is attracted to textbook distributing.

MBS in Columbia employs about 80 of them, almost 10 percent of its workforce.

The International Institute in St. Louis reports the Bosnian immigrant population in that city has grown from less than 100 in 1990 to about 30,000 today.

So, how do immigrants with few or no English skills wind up in a textbook factory?

"Gave them the start they needed in the community, provided them with some other resources they need," explained Jerome Rader, MBS vice president of human resources. "Not all of them have very strong English skills, so we provided English as a Second Language classes here, on site, in all three of our shifts."

And MBS hired a translator.

"My main department is shelving, but mainly they use me for interpretation for benefits and enrollment, for reviews at one month, at three months," MBS translator Senad Music said.

One female employee told Rader she wanted to work parttime until her baby grew up. Music was her translator.

"When someone tells you, in your own language, 'This is f1 [on a keyboard], this is f5 [on a keyboard], this is your PIN, this is your name,' when you hear it one time, second time, third time, you can teach somebody else," Music said.

Sanela Veldar-Hamzic escaped from war-torn Bosnia 10 years ago. She has worked at MBS for 7 years, advancing to become one of the company's computer programmers.

"I really expected that my first job in America is going to be a geat job because I was sure I can do it," Veldar-Hamzic said, "but then nobody gave me a chance until I started school."

However, her upward mobility also required hard work.

"As long as you have an accent, I think you have to have a degree," Veldar-Hamzic said.

And, many Bosnians feel, they also need a security blanket of fellow immigrants for support and for jobs.

"My family's all here, my cousins, brothers, sisters, aunts, everybody, everybody," Music said, "and most of them work in MBS."

Veldar-Hamzic agreed, up to a point.

"Having a community is a great thing, and its support," she said. "But to completely adjust, at some point, they have to get out."

For Veldar-Hamzic, the most difficult part of being an immigrant was feeling like one.

"It takes a long time to feel like you belong somewhere, and stop feeling as a stranger," she said. "That's really the hardest part, to overcome the feeling that you just came over here to work."

While working is the main goal for many immigrants, pay plays a role in what jobs they choose.

Thursday night in our "Immigrant In-Depth" series, KOMU looks at the wage issue, and if unions embrace immigrant workers.

More News

Grid
List

Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
Deputies make drug-related arrests in Moniteau County
MONITEAU COUNTY - Deputies from the Moniteau County Sheriff's Office arrested three people between Thursday and Saturday in drug-related searches.... More >>
38 minutes ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 11:56:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
Man shot after charging Missouri police with 2 swords
GRANDVIEW, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a suburban Kansas City police officer fatally shot a man who charged at officers... More >>
4 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:43:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
Columbia city council to fund for handicap accessible taxis
COLUMBIA - The city council will start a grant to fund handicap accessible vehicles for a taxi service at Monday... More >>
5 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 7:24:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
Collins opposes a nominee who would overturn abortion ruling
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican Sen. Susan Collins, a key vote on President Donald Trump's pick for the Supreme Court, said... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, July 02 2018 Jul 2, 2018 Monday, July 02, 2018 5:06:00 AM CDT July 02, 2018 in News

Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
Columbia looking to get the ball rolling on new bocce ball courts
COLUMBIA - City council leaders are expected to approve the construction of four new bocce ball courts at its meeting... More >>
14 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 10:30:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Fourth hottest June on record
Fourth hottest June on record
COLUMBIA - It was another hot month for mid-Missouri. June is now on record as the 4th hottest since records... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 7:20:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in Top Stories

Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
Artificial ovary could help young cancer patients preserve fertility
(CNN) -- An artificial ovary -- the female sex organ that produces eggs -- may soon be achievable, say Danish... More >>
17 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 6:48:18 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
Canada tariffs on US goods from ketchup to lawn mowers begin
OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Canada began imposing tariffs Sunday on $12.6 billion in U.S. goods as retaliation for the Trump... More >>
20 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 4:31:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
MTV reality series "Party Cove" to come to Lake of the Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - The creators behind shows like "Jersey Shore" and "Party Down South" are looking to create... More >>
21 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:58:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
Report: Opioid deaths increasing slowly in Missouri
COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — While opioid related deaths continue to increase in Missouri, the growth rate is slowing down, according... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 2:09:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
Randolph County allows golf carts and UTV's on roads
MOBERLY - Starting Monday, the city of Moberly and all of Randolph County will allow golf carts and UTV's on... More >>
22 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 1:42:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
St. Louis County sees dwindling number of municipalities
ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis County is seeing its number of municipalities drop after a village dissolved in April... More >>
23 hours ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:42:35 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
6 children among 9 injured in Idaho mass stabbing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A man who had been asked to leave a Boise apartment complex returned the next day... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 12:11:00 PM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
Water releases into Missouri River to ramp up in coming days
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says it will more than double the amount of water... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, July 01 2018 Jul 1, 2018 Sunday, July 01, 2018 8:18:00 AM CDT July 01, 2018 in News

Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
Protesters demonstrating against ICE shutdown highway lanes in Troy
TROY - Advocacy groups blocked highway lanes while protesting President Trump's immigration policies and the separation of families Saturday morning.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
Paddlers break record in annual kayak and canoe race
JEFFERSON CITY - More than 100 paddlers woke up bright and early Saturday to compete in the Missouri River Freedom... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 8:29:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
Three Columbia cooling centers open to help people escape the heat
COLUMBIA – Mid-Missouri is under an excessive heat advisory until 10 p.m. Saturday and people are doing whatever it takes... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:15:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News

'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
'Dancing Doctor' agrees to two-and-a-half-year suspension of medical license, records show
(CNN) -- "The Dancing Doctor" has agreed to give up her medical license for at least two and a half... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, June 30 2018 Jun 30, 2018 Saturday, June 30, 2018 7:01:00 PM CDT June 30, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 86°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
1pm 85°
2pm 86°
3pm 87°
4pm 88°