Immigrants sue Missouri colleges over higher tuition rate

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Immigrant students who live in Missouri are suing several colleges for charging them a higher tuition rate than some in-state residents.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri on Tuesday sued the University of Missouri curators, Metropolitan Community College of Kansas City and St. Louis Community College on the students' behalf.

The lawsuit claims the students lived in Missouri for years but recently were charged higher tuition, such as the international student rate.

The students were brought to the U.S. illegally by their parents as children but are considered lawfully present.

St. Louis Community College spokesman Dan Kimack declined to comment on the lawsuit, but says the college follows state law.

Lawmakers this year passed legislation to block students without lawful immigration status from getting cheaper tuition than international students.