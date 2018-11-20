Immigration Bill Moves to the House

JEFFERSON CITY - After the U-S Senate passed an immigration bill Thursday, members of the Missouri Congressional Delegation spoke out on Friday.

The new immigration bill would allow eleven million undocumented immigrants a chance at citizenship. Immigrants would have to pass a background check, learn English, and pay taxes. That process could take up to thirteen years for a person to complete. Undocumented immigrants would have to wait behind those already trying to become citizens legally.

Congressman Blaine Luetkemeyer spoke out against the bill in a statement, but said that he's willing to work with the Senate to come to a reasonable solution. "I remain opposed to amnesty and believe it is inherently unfair and insults legal immigrants who have spent years playing by the rules to come to this great country. It does nothing to solve our illegal immigration troubles; rather, it exacerbates the problem," Luetkemeyer said.

Bill supporters are calling it "the most aggressive security plan in our history."

Congressman Emanuel Cleaver thinks the time for this bill is long overdue. "It is time for the House of Representatives to work together and create a road map to citizenship for the millions of undocumented immigrants in the United States," Cleaver said. "We must, in a bipartisan way, reach real reform that keeps our borders secure, follows the law, keeps families together, protects our workers, and helps immigrants realize the American Dream."

The bill now moves to the U-S House, but Speaker of the House John Boehner said the House will not consider bringing the bill to the floor.