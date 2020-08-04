Immigration Bill Scrutinized

Source: The Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A key element in a sweeping state effort to crack down on illegal immigration would rely on a federal worker verification program. But the bill pending in a Senate committee is already facing questions about its effectiveness. The bill would bar illegal immigrants from receiving most social services and require employers, landlords, university admissions officials and police to verify immigration status. As part of that verification, Missouri businesses would be among the first in the nation required to enroll in the federal Basic Pilot Program. That program uses existing federal databases to determine work eligibility and can only be used immediately after an employee is hired. It cannot be used to review existing employees or to screen prospective employees.