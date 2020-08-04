Immigration Bill Scrutinized

1 decade 3 years 5 months ago Friday, February 16 2007 Feb 16, 2007 Friday, February 16, 2007 6:46:11 PM CST February 16, 2007 in News
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A key element in a sweeping state effort to crack down on illegal immigration would rely on a federal worker verification program. But the bill pending in a Senate committee is already facing questions about its effectiveness. The bill would bar illegal immigrants from receiving most social services and require employers, landlords, university admissions officials and police to verify immigration status. As part of that verification, Missouri businesses would be among the first in the nation required to enroll in the federal Basic Pilot Program. That program uses existing federal databases to determine work eligibility and can only be used immediately after an employee is hired. It cannot be used to review existing employees or to screen prospective employees.

Columbia man pleads guilty to attempting to buy chemical weapon
JEFFERSON CITY — A Columbia man pleaded guilty in federal court Tuesday of attempting to purchase with Bitcoin on the... More >>
50 minutes ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 5:42:02 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Huge explosion rocks Beirut, injuring thousands across Lebanese capital
(CNN) -- A massive explosion ripped through central Beirut on Tuesday, killing dozens of people, injuring thousands and blowing out... More >>
51 minutes ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 5:41:18 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Pettis County sees significant increase in COVID-19 cases over last two weeks
SEDALIA — The latest numbers from Pettis County show confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased over 88 percent in the last... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 4:15:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

One dead after Cole County crash
COLE COUNTY- One woman was pronounced dead Tuesday morning after a serious two-vehicle crash. According to a Missouri State... More >>
2 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 3:58:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

A Brighter Tomorrow - Depression
The American Psychiatric Association defines depression as "a common and serious medical illness that negatively affects how you feel, the... More >>
3 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 3:00:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in A Brighter Tomorrow

EXCLUSIVE: Governor hopeful Nicole Galloway discusses primaries and general election
COLUMBIA — It's primary day in Missouri, and voters are out in full at the polls. State auditor Nicole... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 2:18:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Election workers strive for voter safety
COLUMBIA — Election workers have worked hard to ensure voter safety during the pandemic. Boone County election judge coordinator... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 2:05:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

SEC pushes back practice start date
COLUMBIA — The Southeastern Conference announced Tuesday adjusted dates for preseason football activity. The first allowable practice is now... More >>
4 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 1:59:40 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Missouri's education department offers new guidance for school year
JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri's Department of Elementary and Secondary education issued new guidance for the upcoming school year on Monday.... More >>
5 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 12:33:00 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Cardinals player Yadier Molina tests positive for COVID-19
ST. LOUIS - Yadier Molina announced on social media on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19. In an Instagram... More >>
6 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 12:12:58 PM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Prosecutors call several witnesses in first day of transgender teen's murder trial
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The last suspect in the killing of a transgender teen in Texas County is now on... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 11:27:28 AM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

50 Missouri health agencies have yet to receive federal aid, including in Boone County
KANSAS CITY (AP) — Health departments in at least 50 Missouri counties have not received any money from the... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 11:14:14 AM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

City Council mulls ballot options for parks sales tax
(Missourian) - One of Columbia’s two sales taxes for parks is scheduled to expire in 2022, so the conversation... More >>
7 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 10:44:13 AM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Live blog: Real time coverage of Missouri's Primary Election
COLUMBIA - Today is Missouri's Primary Election - voters cast their ballots Tuesday to determine party candidates for governor, U.S.... More >>
8 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 10:18:00 AM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

Tuesday COVID-19 Coverage: 1,193 additional cases in Missouri
As COVID-19 continues to spread, KOMU 8 will continue to update you about impacts in the community. You can... More >>
12 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 6:09:00 AM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

CPS parents plan to rally against in-person classes, CPS Board plans to address parents concerns
COLUMBIA - As school is set to resume in a few weeks, some parents are concerned with the safety of... More >>
13 hours ago Tuesday, August 04 2020 Aug 4, 2020 Tuesday, August 04, 2020 4:45:00 AM CDT August 04, 2020 in News

CPS to discuss moving start of school to after Labor Day
COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools Board of Education is considering the possibility of moving the start of school to after... More >>
19 hours ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 Monday, August 03, 2020 10:46:00 PM CDT August 03, 2020 in News

Several poll workers quit before primary election Tuesday
JEFFERSON CITY — From masks to hand sanitizer stations to new poll workers, the primary election Tuesday will look different... More >>
22 hours ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 Monday, August 03, 2020 8:12:00 PM CDT August 03, 2020 in News
