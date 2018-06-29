Immigration Lawyer Speaks in Columbia

Columbia's Centro Latino hopes Gladney's speech makes a difference.

"They're making the best of it, they're working hard; but if you ask them where they'd rather be, they would rather be home," said Gladney.

"There's a lot of misinformation out there," said Jaymee Tonkel of Cetro Latino. "And we're hoping that, little by little, people knowing the actual truth will help spread the accurate information."

Gladney, a Kansas City immigration attorney, provides free legal services for low-income immigrants thanks to Legal Aid funding and private donations.

Most of her clients are Latinos, but Gladney said she helps hundreds of immigrants from all over the globe although many more need help.

As a resource for Hispanic immigrants, Centro Latino is helping 600 families adjust to life in mid-Missouri.

Reported by Jennifer Leong