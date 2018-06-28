Impact of Domestic Murders Weighed as Second Woman Released

KANSAS CITY (AP) - When Lynda Branch walks out of the Chillicothe women's prison Thursday, she'll be the second Missouri woman in a week to be freed because the state Supreme Court felt they had served enough time for the deaths of their abusive husbands. Advocates for domestic violence victims say they don't know what impact, if any, the release of Branch, and Shirley Lute last Friday, will have on other cases involving battered women. Branch, now 54, was convicted in 1986 -- before a law change that allows evidence of abuse to be admitted in court. Lute, who is 76, went to prison in 1979. Branch was convicted of shooting her husband in 1986. Lute was convicted of aiding her son in the 1978 murder of her husband. Both were sentenced to life; Lute served nearly 30 years and Branch about 20.