Impacts of Ice Storm

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The second major ice storm of the season has 108,000 St. Louis-area customers of Ameren-U-E without power this morning. A wintry mix began yesterday morning in western Missouri and pushed into the St. Louis area later in the day. Three people died in three separate crashes yesterday. The storm also knocked out power to more than 50,000 Springfield-area residents. Missouri airports, including Springfield-Branson National Airport, Kansas City International Airport and Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, canceled numerous flights.