Impeachment Dropped Against Ashland Alderman

By: The Associated Press

ASHLAND (AP) - A mid-Missouri Board of Aldermen voted to drop efforts to impeach one of the board's members.

Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer cast a tie-breaking vote Monday night to drop seven articles of impeachment against Jeff Anderson. The board also dropped its contract with an impeachment attorney.

An impeachment hearing for Anderson was scheduled for Jan. 31.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports impeachment articles claimed Anderson disrupted public meetings, exposed the city to possible litigation by interfering in a bid process and involved city staff in an unauthorized investigation of the now-former Ashland police chief.

The board suspended Anderson in September pending the impeachment. A Boone County circuit judge ordered Anderson reinstated a month later.

Anderson said he will bill the city for his legal costs.