Impeachment Proceedings Against Ashland Alderman Dropped

4 years 8 months 3 days ago Tuesday, January 14 2014 Jan 14, 2014 Tuesday, January 14, 2014 7:59:00 AM CST January 14, 2014 in News
By: Jiaxi Lu, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

ASHLAND - Ashland Mayor Gene Rhorer held a news conference Tuesday after the Board of Aldermen voted to drop the impeachment proceedings against Ward 2 alderman Jeff Anderson Monday.

The impeachment discussion was not on the board's agenda. Mayor Gene Rhorer said alderwoman Louise Martin made a motion to cancel the articles of impeachment which was seconded by alderman Tony Taggart. The board also voted to end its contract with impeachment attorney David Bandre.

"We have tried to work, to settle, to negotiate, to discuss and to deliberate. And for her (Louise Martin) just to stand out and say and do that is remarkable," Anderson said.

The aldermen then took at vote, the vote was a 3-3 tie and Rhorer broke the tie in favor of cancelling the articles of impeachment.

Rhorer said there are several reasons for him to do that.

"Number one is that it's [legal fees] been a burden to the community, it's been a burden on the taxpayers. It's always better if the board agrees to work together and do city's business," Rhorer said.

Rhorer said he will have to look into the financial burden of legal fees and find out what the city is liable for. He said one or several of the city's insurance companies may pay part of that cost. Because the special legal counsel was voted to discontinue Monday night, those final bills have not been assessed yet.

The board approved seven articles of impeachment against Anderson in October, 2013, including claims that Anderson exposed the city to possible litigation by interfering in a bid process and overstepped his authority by intervening in an unauthorized investigation of the now-former Ashland police chief. An impeachment hearing had been set for Jan. 31. A motions hearing was set for Jan. 14.

Anderson said he is glad that the articles of impeachment against him have been dropped.

"I haven't been any of those things I was long accused of," he said. "I have always been committed to be open, transparent and truthful with each other and with our community. I will continue to do so. The whole issue has taken a toll on me emotionally, financially and socially. Relationally, it's been a very difficulty experience for me to be wrongly accused, lied about in public. I'm not used to that. It's been quite an experience."

Anderson said it's not over.

"I would like to have my name cleared, perhaps an apology from the city," Anderson said. 

Besides an apology from the city, Anderson said he will charge the city for his legal fees that have occurred due to the impeachment. He said his attorney is working on the invoice, totalling the cost and making a proposal to the city for reimbursement of that cost. That number is estimated around $20,000.

Rhorer said he has read in the newspaper that Anderson plans to charge the city for his legal fees. He said he has received some feedback from the community.

"The community is happy to have the impeachment proceedings behind us, so we can move on as a community," Rhorer said. "I'm glad it's over."

Anderson said he is grateful for what he has been able to get from it. 

"I've learned to be more careful with public trust, how important it is we value each other with dignity and respect, and the importance of truth in public square," He said. "It's a good lesson."

"I have spoke with each board member and all board members are willing to move forward and do the city's business as we should be doing," Rhorer said. "Now we can get done to work and do some of that important businesses that we haven't been able to get to."

Ward 2 alderman John Hills said "that is absolutely inaccurate" that Rhorer has discussed with each alderman.

"He never spoke to any of the alderman about his plan," Hills said. "There is no agreement on how we we're moving forward."

(Editor's note: This article has been changed to include the comments from Hills).

More News

Grid
List

Jefferson City Council approves 2019 budget
Jefferson City Council approves 2019 budget
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Council approved the 2019 fiscal year budget Monday for $32,807,390.05. Mayor Carrie Tergin... More >>
6 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 10:13:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Five arrested for stealing from Fulton sports store
Five arrested for stealing from Fulton sports store
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department arrested five people Monday for stealing from a Hibbett Sports store in Fulton. ... More >>
7 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 9:49:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Trump to declassify documents relating to Russia investigation, Carter Page FISA warrant
Trump to declassify documents relating to Russia investigation, Carter Page FISA warrant
(CNN) -- President Donald Trump is ordering the declassification of various documents and text messages that both the House Intelligence... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:46:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford to testify on assault allegations in public Monday
Brett Kavanaugh, Christine Blasey Ford to testify on assault allegations in public Monday
(CNN) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee has scheduled a public hearing on the allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:40:19 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Missouri Task Force One Leader gives updates on Florence
Missouri Task Force One Leader gives updates on Florence
COLUMBIA - The Missouri Task Force One continues its work with victims of Hurricane Florence this week. The task force... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:28:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Reformers endorse Amendment 1 to clean up Missouri politics
Reformers endorse Amendment 1 to clean up Missouri politics
MOBERLY - Supporters of the "Clean Missouri" initiative endorsed Amendment 1 after a judge ordered removal to take it off... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:20:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Kansas City revokes officers' award for 2013 fatal shooting
Kansas City revokes officers' award for 2013 fatal shooting
KANSAS CITY (AP) — The Kansas City Police Department has rescinded commendations given to two officers involved in the fatal... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 5:05:10 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Macon County deputy returns to work after shooting suspect in August
Macon County deputy returns to work after shooting suspect in August
BEVIER - The Macon County deputy who shot a man during an incident in August is back at work. ... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 3:54:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Missouri senators want review of claims against Kavanaugh
Missouri senators want review of claims against Kavanaugh
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's U.S. senators want a review of sexual misconduct allegations made against President Donald Trump's Supreme... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 2:42:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Boy saved by bus driver says he now understands ban on candy
Boy saved by bus driver says he now understands ban on candy
PERRYVILLE (AP) — A 9-year-old boy whose bus driver saved him from choking says he now knows why candy isn't... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 2:38:54 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Protesters call for end of Missouri prison lockdown
Protesters call for end of Missouri prison lockdown
JEFFERSON CITY - Two groups protested outside the Missouri Department of Corrections Monday morning with hopes of ending the 127... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 2:21:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Update: Columbia City Council approves budget
Update: Columbia City Council approves budget
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved the new city budget Monday night. This was the final hearing for... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 1:28:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Missouri auditor finds issues with domestic violence funds
Missouri auditor finds issues with domestic violence funds
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri Auditor Nicole Galloway says cities and counties skipped out on an extra $698,000 in fees... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 1:05:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Police search for suspect in Jefferson City shooting
Police search for suspect in Jefferson City shooting
JEFFERSON CITY - Police are looking for a suspect in the shooting of a Jefferson City man. Around 6:01... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 12:00:00 PM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Suspect accused of exposing himself in Ellis Library
Suspect accused of exposing himself in Ellis Library
COLUMBIA - On Sunday night, the MU Police Department arrested a man suspected of exposing himself at Ellis library. ... More >>
18 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 10:35:00 AM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Cooper County man killed in motorcycle crash
Cooper County man killed in motorcycle crash
COOPER COUNTY - An I-70 motorcycle crash left one man dead Sunday night. The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified... More >>
21 hours ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 7:29:00 AM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill awards husband millions in subsidies
TARGET 8 Fact Check: Ad claims McCaskill awards husband millions in subsidies
COLUMBIA - One of the latest attack ads on Sen. Claire McCaskill, D- Missouri, claims the senator is giving her... More >>
1 day ago Monday, September 17 2018 Sep 17, 2018 Monday, September 17, 2018 4:30:00 AM CDT September 17, 2018 in News

Handicapped woman says Bird scooters block Columbia sidewalks
Handicapped woman says Bird scooters block Columbia sidewalks
COLUMBIA - Another Columbia resident is voicing her complaints about Bird scooters, and this time, she's talking to city council.... More >>
1 day ago Sunday, September 16 2018 Sep 16, 2018 Sunday, September 16, 2018 8:00:00 PM CDT September 16, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
5am 67°
6am 67°
7am 68°
8am 71°