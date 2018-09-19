Imperial Man Charged with Killing Estranged Wife

IMPERIAL (AP) - A St. Louis-area man has been charged with killing his estranged wife with his children nearby.

The Jefferson County prosecuting attorney's office issued a warrant Saturday charging 54-year-old Matthew McDonough with second-degree murder in the death of 38-year-old Deborah McDonough.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported that Matthew McDonough is jailed on a $500,000 cash-only bond. It's not known whether he has an attorney.

Authorities were called Friday night to Matthew McDonough's Imperial home. They found the body of Deborah McDonough of St. Louis in a bedroom. Matthew McDonough was found in the basement, with cuts that apparently were self-inflicted.

Sheriff's Capt. Ronald Arnhart says there were signs of a struggle in the house but declined to elaborate further. The children weren't hurt and are staying with relatives.