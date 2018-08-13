Implanted Memory Suits May be near Dismissal

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Four lawsuits alleging that false memories of sexual abuse and satanic cult activity were implanted in women at Castlewood Treatment Center in suburban St. Louis are about to be dismissed, according to a published report.

Lisa Nasseff filed suit two years ago against Ballwin, Mo.-based Castlewood and its former director, psychologist Mark Schwartz. Separate suits from three other women followed.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that attorneys for Nasseff say the case was resolved favorably for both sides, but no details were released. The newspaper says Nasseff's suit will be dismissed on Friday, according to filings in St. Louis County Circuit Court. The newspaper says the other three suits appear headed for settlement as well.