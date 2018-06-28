Important Vetoes Overridden

JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri lawmakers who broke with their political parties played a role in the outcomes of several override votes during this past week's veto session at the state Capitol.

Republicans control two-thirds of the House and Senate and theoretically can overcome a veto on the strength of their own numbers. Yet, there were times when the GOP's supermajority was not enough.

Lawmakers overrode Gov. Jay Nixon's vetoes 10 times. Three passed with enough Republican support to ensure an override, but each of those also picked up at least some support from Democrats. Five vetoes were overridden by the bare minimum in either the House or Senate.