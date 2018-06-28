Imprison Missouri killer seeks dismissal of indictment

CAPE GIRARDEAU (AP) — A man already serving 20 years in state prison for killing his estranged wife in Missouri is seeking to have a related federal indictment thrown out, saying that case would violate constitutional protections against being tried twice for the same crime.

The indictment accuses James Clay Waller II of violating the interstate domestic violence act for moving Jacque Waller's body to Illinois, where it was found buried near an island. The federal charge carries a possible life sentence.

The Southeast Missourian reports Waller's St. Louis-area lawyer, John Lynch, filed a motion late last week in Cape Girardeau to have the indictment dismissed.

Waller pleaded guilty in 2013 to a state charge of second-degree murder, admitting he killed his estranged wife in 2011.