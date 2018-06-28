Improvements Planned for Fairview Park

COLUMBIA - Fairview Park may see new improvements next year. Columbia Parks and Recreation held a public input meeting Thursday to discuss possible changes. It currently plans to rebuild the existing shelter and add a new parking lot and playground.

One concern from the public was the preservation of the trees that fill the park. Gabe Huffington, park services manager, says there aren't plans to cut down any of the park's trees. Officials say the idea of a new playground is especially popular, since the only nearby one is at Fairview Elementary School.

Huffington says the planned improvements are not set in stone. The next step is to take them to Columbia City Council. Should the council approve the plans, Huffington says construction would hopefully begin in January or February of next year.