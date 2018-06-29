Improving on Job Interviewing

The event featured an opportunity for participants to practice their interviewing skills and have resumes critiqued by the Job Point Columbia Business Advisory Council.

The council is made up of community volunteers from businesses across the state. This fair is the only one of its kind to offer such help.

"I think it provides a networking opportunity for them. They can come to the presentations, learn valuable skills and ideas and advice from the presentations," said Job Point employment advisor Shari Riebeling.

Job Point officials said the council wants to help up to 12,000 people this year. The next business fair will take place this spring.