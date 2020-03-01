Improving Recycle Program

"I just wish that everybody would try to conserve on our resources. And it doesn't take a lot of time to recycle," said Linda Hafley, a Jefferson City resident.

Some even drive fifteen miles to recycle.

"Papers, cans, bottles. Whatever they'll take," said Alan Kiral, a Cole County resident.

Another Jefferson City resident, Brooke Schanzmeyer, says she has been able to reduce her trash each week from four bags to one. But the city doesn't have enough resources for everyone to recycle so much.

"Every time I come here the cardboard bins are full. I still cram it in there," said Schanzmeyer.

To discuss the recycling needs of Jefferson City, officials will hold a roundtable discussion. Jefferson City plans to add more recycling bins by the first of August, but the session is set to discuss more ideas to manage waste collection.

"I know if they had more recycling places, I think more people would do it. I mean they're kind of off the beaten path, people don't really see them," Schanzmeyer said.

The hope is to make recycling sites, and recycling in general, much more visible.