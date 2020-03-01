Improving Recycle Program

1 decade 2 years 8 months ago Friday, June 22 2007 Jun 22, 2007 Friday, June 22, 2007 5:45:52 AM CDT June 22, 2007 in News

"I just wish that everybody would try to conserve on our resources. And it doesn't take a lot of time to recycle," said Linda Hafley, a Jefferson City resident.

Some even drive fifteen miles to recycle.

"Papers, cans, bottles. Whatever they'll take," said Alan Kiral, a Cole County resident.

Another Jefferson City resident, Brooke Schanzmeyer, says she has been able to reduce her trash each week from four bags to one. But the city doesn't have enough resources for everyone to recycle so much.

"Every time I come here the cardboard bins are full. I still cram it in there," said Schanzmeyer.

To discuss the recycling needs of Jefferson City, officials will hold a roundtable discussion. Jefferson City plans to add more recycling bins by the first of August, but the session is set to discuss more ideas to manage waste collection.

"I know if they had more recycling places, I think more people would do it. I mean they're kind of off the beaten path, people don't really see them," Schanzmeyer said.

The hope is to make recycling sites, and recycling in general, much more visible.

More News

Grid
List

Suspect arrested in Pettis County after stealing a car
Suspect arrested in Pettis County after stealing a car
PETTIS COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop A helped Henry County deputies arrest someone they said stole a car... More >>
7 minutes ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 11:12:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
Authorities announce 2nd coronavirus death in US
SEATTLE (AP) — Health officials in Washington state said Sunday night that a second person had died from the coronavirus... More >>
2 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 8:55:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

One dead after fatal crash in Osage County
One dead after fatal crash in Osage County
OSAGE COUNTY - Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash Sunday afternoon. According to a tweet from... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 8:09:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Family of hit and run victim says 'he was the best kind-hearted brother'
Family of hit and run victim says 'he was the best kind-hearted brother'
MEXICO - The family of the victim in a deadly hit and run crash described Hunter Sadler as "the best... More >>
3 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 7:36:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Incident at Columbia Mall causes panic and confusion for shoppers
Incident at Columbia Mall causes panic and confusion for shoppers
COLUMBIA - An incident between a group of teenagers and mall security guards at the Columbia Mall Saturday night caused... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 6:50:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Bed bugs prompt officials to close Marshall Public Schools Monday
Bed bugs prompt officials to close Marshall Public Schools Monday
MARSHALL - School officials decided to close Marshall High School Monday, March 2, due to bed bugs. The district's... More >>
4 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 6:28:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Pete Buttigieg is ending his presidential bid
Pete Buttigieg is ending his presidential bid
Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg is ending his presidential bid, a campaign aide confirmed Sunday to CNN. ... More >>
5 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 5:37:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Used prom dress sale helps families save money
Used prom dress sale helps families save money
MEXICO - As a mother sending her daughter to prom, Kristen Blair knows how prom can cost families a pretty... More >>
7 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 4:14:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Bridge repair work to close one lane of Highway 63 in Columbia
Bridge repair work to close one lane of Highway 63 in Columbia
COLUMBIA - Drivers should prepare to slow down on the Highway 63 bridge over Interstate 70 starting Sunday evening. ... More >>
10 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 1:09:00 PM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Car crashes into utility pole in Columbia early Saturday morning
Car crashes into utility pole in Columbia early Saturday morning
COLUMBIA — Police arrested one person after a car crashed into a utility pole early Saturday morning. The crash... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 11:12:00 AM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Tiger Bounce closes new play zone from lack of parent supervision
Tiger Bounce closes new play zone from lack of parent supervision
COLUMBIA — After 60 days of being open to the public, Tiger Bounce decided to close down its newest addition... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 11:05:00 AM CST March 01, 2020 in News

UPDATE: Several train cars derail in Pettis County
UPDATE: Several train cars derail in Pettis County
COLUMBIA — Several cars on a Union Pacific Railroad train derailed west of Smithton Friday night. Union Pacific personnel... More >>
12 hours ago Sunday, March 01 2020 Mar 1, 2020 Sunday, March 01, 2020 10:38:00 AM CST March 01, 2020 in News

Columbia City Council candidates kick off campaigns
Columbia City Council candidates kick off campaigns
COLUMBIA — Three candidates are going head to head for the First Ward City Council seat as the April election... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 9:49:00 PM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Wash. state sees 1st virus death in US, declares emergency
Wash. state sees 1st virus death in US, declares emergency
WASHINGTON- The governor of Washington state declared a state of emergency Saturday after a man died there of COVID-19, the... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 8:13:00 PM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Missourians gather for third annual Mid-MO Expo
Missourians gather for third annual Mid-MO Expo
COLUMBIA - Dozens of mid-Missourians gathered at Battle High School Sunday for the third annual Mid-MO Expo: Small Farm to... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 6:00:00 PM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Mizzou organization donates 20,000 books to children
Mizzou organization donates 20,000 books to children
COLUMBIA- Thousands of new books were donated across the country Saturday for Pi Beta Phi's National Fraternity day of Service... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 5:31:00 PM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Sustainability Fair promotes eco-friendly living
Sustainability Fair promotes eco-friendly living
COLUMBIA - More than 200 people in Columbia spent their Saturday at the annual Sustainable Living Fair at City Hall.... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 2:33:00 PM CST February 29, 2020 in News

Columbia College highlights black owned businesses in mid-Missouri
Columbia College highlights black owned businesses in mid-Missouri
COLUMBIA - Selling handbags, clothing, artwork and even seasoning, dozens of black business owners spent the last day of Black... More >>
1 day ago Saturday, February 29 2020 Feb 29, 2020 Saturday, February 29, 2020 2:30:00 PM CST February 29, 2020 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 54°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
12am 54°
1am 53°
2am 48°
3am 46°