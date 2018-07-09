Improving Your View

We're going to go a little deeper into the site and see just what kinds of news we have to offer you online.

KOMU.com has sections that span across the top of the new website.

Here, you can see the top headlines, regional news and Missouri headlines, along with the top video stories. But there's much more beyond this page.

On the left side, you'll see the menu that takes us to all of our franchises. If you visit the Sarah's stories page, you'll see all of her latest stories about her trips to Indonesia and Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the tsunami disaster. You can watch the video from the video on demand section, or you can go to each of the individual stories and look for other information about the story -- from extra pictures to online links.

Along the menu, you can also find links to our expansive Missouri news. You can see our story archives section, see our daily email update, meet our anchor team and there's even a spot to send us your story ideas. That's just the tip of the iceberg. You'll see how many options you have to watch video on KOMU.com.