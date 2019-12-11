In Missouri's juvenile justice system, kids can restrain other kids

The 15-year-old, who was placed in the custody of the juvenile correctional home in Columbia, is big for his age: 5 feet, 10 inches, 180 pounds. So, Edge's son said, employees liked to have him restrain other kids.

"It seems completely insane to me," Edge said. "That's just asking for kids to get hurt."

During one restraint, his son suffered a concussion serious enough to send him to the hospital.

Staff aren't reenacting a version of the movie Fight Club at Cornerstone — they're following a state-sanctioned policy. In Missouri's juvenile corrections system, there are two options for physically restraining kids. On some occasions, staff will do it.

Most of the time, the youth have to handle it.

In the juvenile corrections facilities, staff can call on the wards in their care to hold each other down. There's no opting out — once you're in the facility, you become responsible for everyone there.

Proponents of the policy say it helps youth offenders work through their emotions without being put into isolation. Critics say it retraumatizes already emotionally scarred children.

Kids restraining kids

There are four reasons staff can initiate physical restraints: to defend against attack, prevent imminent injury to self or others, prevent escape from the Division of Youth Services programs and supervision and prevent substantial property damage, according to a DYS policy.

When a staffer initiates a group restraint, the kids grab the arms and legs of whoever among them has been deemed out of control. The group holds them on the floor until the offender is no longer combative.

"This model emphasizes accountability, greater awareness of all youth and allows our staff and youth to work together to strengthen the team approach, ensuring the safest outcome for all involved," said Rebecca Woelfel, Department of Health and Senior Services public information officer, in an email.

Mark Steward, a former DYS director, said the peer-led restraints give the aggressor a chance to calm down and talk to staff members afterward about what caused their behavior.

"What they'll do is hold the kid until they calm down or settle down, and then [the staff] will talk with them and sit there and find out what happened," Steward said. "It's just a temporary measure."

Scott Odum, DYS director, said that other states use isolation, mace and other measures that Missouri does not.

“Having gangs of adults deal with the physical acting out as a response to an emotional crisis, is far more traumatic in my mind than having a humane process of young people working in concert with staff to put their hands on another young person, but in a supportive way,” Odum said.

Edge's son, whom the Missourian is not naming because he is a juvenile offender, said restraint efforts could last up to two to three hours.

Before children can be released from peer restraints, he said, they have to come up with a plan for their release and tell staff members. If they don't like the plan, staff members can continue to restrain the kid until they come up with another one.

"You're supposed to talk about your issues, but talking about your issues isn't necessarily a good thing when you've got a kid that is so mad he wants to hit everyone in the room," he said. "That doesn't help much."

Being the facility's enforcer comes with a cost. In the time Edge's son was at Cornerstone, he sustained a nose injury and concussion restraining two other kids. Medical records show the concussion was so bad he had to be taken to the hospital.

In one incident, he was one of several kids in the facility who were directed by a staff member to assist in a physical restraint. While they were pinning the kid down, someone punched Edge's son in the face. He said the punch broke his son's nose, but staff members disagreed.

As part of the restraint process, staff members are supposed to stabilize the offender's head while the children pin their arms and legs, for safety reasons. Sometimes, though, he said that responsibility fell on the kids. In one incident, he said his son was head-butted repeatedly while trying to stabilize the head of a kid being restrained.

The incidents left Edge's son feeling scared for his safety when participating in the restraints. After two weeks of limited physical activity following his concussion, "I asked if I could be exempt and try to help out other ways, and they told me no," the son said.

Odum said “it’s expected that young people participate... They see it as an opportunity to help create safety in the program, and help one of their struggling peers." He said each restraint is tracked as a critical incident, and restraint reviews are conducted several times a month.

In the six months Edge's son was in DYS custody, he recalls being made to restrain other youth upward of 30 times. By the end of his stay, he said restraints were happening almost daily.

"It was rough," he said. "When I first got there, we didn't have too many restraints, but then it got much worse. We had them probably every other day, and then every day right before I got out."

A vulnerable population

Lara Wakefield said children sometimes need assistance understanding their rights in the juvenile justice process.

Wakefield, a parent advocate who works with families navigating special education, said that anywhere between 1 to 5% of her clients are in the juvenile justice system. Children with educational disabilities make up 24% of those receiving educational services from the Division of Youth Services, according to a 2018 report from the division.

Wakefield didn't learn about the restraint policy until three years ago, despite 30 years of experience in the field.