In Wake of Tragedy, Mo. Town Weighs Scooter Law

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Last month, a southeast Missouri college student died after being struck by a pickup truck while riding a scooter. Now, the Cape Girardeau City Council is considering a law requiring helmets for scooter riders.

The Southeast Missourian reports that Councilman Mark Lanzotti also believes scooter riders should carry insurance.

The issue took a tragic turn in September when 21-year-old Southeast Missouri State University student Meg Herndon was struck and suffered severe brain injuries. She died several days later.

Lanzotti says a Missouri city is allowed to make its laws more restrictive than the state, but not less so. Some Missouri cities and towns already require helmets for scooters, including Columbia, St. Louis and Kansas City.