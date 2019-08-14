Incentive-Based Pay for Teachers

1 decade 1 year 11 months ago Saturday, September 08 2007 Sep 8, 2007 Saturday, September 08, 2007 8:45:56 AM CDT September 08, 2007 in News

Michael Podgursky, an economics professor at the University of Missouri, is co-authoring a study about incentive-based pay. He says the idea of pay based on student achievement is gaining notice in the education community.

"There's a feeling in many- in some education circles that this is a way that we can help improve school performance and help retain better teachers and administrators by awarding those who are more effective," he says. "This has led to some experiments to provide incentives for school that perform better and groups of teachers or individual teachers that perform better."

Within the past year, the United States Congress has allocated half a billion dollars to start a teacher incentive fund. Districts will get to pull from that fund based on their gain scores, which are shown through incentive based experiments all across the country. Still, many educators have questions about the system.

"How will you define performance?" asks Stan Ingraham, Superintendent of the Sturgeon R-V School District. "Would it be by a student's improvements and achievements...Or would it be as a class as a whole being looked at as far as improving?"

Even with some opposition, researchers agree the status quo needs to be shaken up a bit, which could improve the general welfare of children across the state.

The study on incentive-based pay, titled "Teacher Performance Pay: A Review," is slated to be published in this month's issue of the Journal of Policy Analysis and Management.

More News

Grid
List

Troopers issue SILVER alert for missing man
Troopers issue SILVER alert for missing man
COLUMBIA — The Missouri State Highway Patrol issued an endangered SILVER advisory for a missing 85-year-old man Wednesday. ... More >>
2 hours ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 8:08:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Day care providers question restrictions from new law
Day care providers question restrictions from new law
COLUMBIA - At-home day care providers met Wednesday, Aug. 14 to voice their concerns with representatives about a new law.... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 6:18:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Returning students fill downtown, boost business
Returning students fill downtown, boost business
COLUMBIA - The Columbia population increased today as college students started to move back for the school year. More people... More >>
4 hours ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 5:48:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Experts: Blue-green algae not a concern for Columbia dogs
Experts: Blue-green algae not a concern for Columbia dogs
COLUMBIA - Columbia dog owners shouldn't worry much about blue-green algae because there has been only one incident in 30... More >>
7 hours ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 2:41:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Another business vandalized on Paris Road
Another business vandalized on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Owners of McLanks restaurant are cleaning up after someone shattered a window overnight. "We don't have any... More >>
8 hours ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 1:46:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Trial begins in concealed firearms case against UM Board of Curators
Trial begins in concealed firearms case against UM Board of Curators
COLUMBIA - A case about the University of Missouri system's restriction on employees having concealed firearms on campus started its... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 1:10:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

New stalking case filed against former Hickman choir director
New stalking case filed against former Hickman choir director
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors filed a stalking charge against a former Hickman High School choir director on Friday. The charge... More >>
9 hours ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 12:58:00 PM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Columbia Regional Airport to hold disaster drill
Columbia Regional Airport to hold disaster drill
COLUMBIA – Flames and smoke will come from Columbia Regional Airport Wednesday afternoon, but it will all be part of... More >>
15 hours ago Wednesday, August 14 2019 Aug 14, 2019 Wednesday, August 14, 2019 7:13:00 AM CDT August 14, 2019 in News

Sports Illustrated: Booches tops list for greatest college town restaurant
Sports Illustrated: Booches tops list for greatest college town restaurant
COLUMBIA - Booches gets the number one spot for best college town food. That's according to Sports Illustrated. Sports... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 7:25:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in News

Body of missing person found in Saline County lake
Body of missing person found in Saline County lake
COLUMBIA — Authorities are investigating after a body was found in a Saline County lake Tuesday. A local conservation... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 6:47:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Columbia Police arrest man after striking playground equipment, fleeing on foot
UPDATE: Columbia Police arrest man after striking playground equipment, fleeing on foot
COLUMBIA - Columbia police arrested a man Tuesday after an on-foot pursuit. An officer saw a vehicle with no... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 3:52:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in News

BBB warns consumers about Affordable ATV's in Columbia
BBB warns consumers about Affordable ATV's in Columbia
COLUMBIA – The Better Business Bureau is advising consumers to use caution when doing business with Affordable ATV’s in Columbia.... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 3:41:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in Top Stories

Construction may have an impact on back to school traffic
Construction may have an impact on back to school traffic
COLUMBIA - As freshman move-in day quickly approaches, Columbia Public Works is putting the finishing touches on some construction projects... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 3:10:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in News

Judge approves settlement in Kenneth Suttner wrongful death case
Judge approves settlement in Kenneth Suttner wrongful death case
COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge approved a settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit over the suicide of Kenneth Suttner... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 2:43:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in Top Stories

Police: man stalked woman, sent private photos of her without permission
Police: man stalked woman, sent private photos of her without permission
COLUMBIA - Police arrested a German citizen Sunday on suspicion of stalking a woman and sending nude photos of her... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 2:34:19 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in News

Ashland man charged, arrested on suspicion of statutory rape
Ashland man charged, arrested on suspicion of statutory rape
COLUMBIA - Law enforcement booked an Ashland man into the Boone County jail Monday, a week after prosecutors charged him... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 2:21:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in Top Stories

Columbia Mall could see new retailer in former Sears store
Columbia Mall could see new retailer in former Sears store
COLUMBIA- The Columbia Mall has found a a potential buyer for the space that used to be a Sears retail... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 2:13:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in News

Kansas City Kansas police fatally shoot rifle-toting man
Kansas City Kansas police fatally shoot rifle-toting man
KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (AP)- Police shot and killed a man on Tuesday who told a hotel manager that he had... More >>
1 day ago Tuesday, August 13 2019 Aug 13, 2019 Tuesday, August 13, 2019 2:02:00 PM CDT August 13, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 71°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
11pm 69°
12am 68°
1am 66°
2am 65°