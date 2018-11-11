Incentive for Airport Service

Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA (AP) - The University of Missouri-Columbia joins a quiet effort to lure nonstop airline service to Chicago with a $2 million incentive package for skittish airlines. The recruitment effort calls for $700,000 each from the university and the city of Columbia. Jefferson City and the Tri-County Lodging Association would kick in $300,000 each. The plan was unveiled last week at a regional tourism meeting at the Lake of the Ozarks. Commercial air service at Columbia Regional Airport has suffered for years. Mesa Air subsidiary U.S. Airways Express provides four flights daily to Kansas City International Airport after dropping flights to St. Louis earlier this summer. The group hopes to attract a 50-seat jet for twice-daily flights five days a week and a single flight on Saturdays to Chicago O'Hare.

