Incident involving CPD owned firearm under investigation

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department is reviewing an incident in which a person was shot by a department-owned firearm.

Police were dispatched to University Hospital on Oct. 5 at 12:48 a.m. to investigate reports of a gunshot victim in the emergency room.

The victim was conscious and alert.

Through the investigation, it was determined that the victim was shot by a firearm used by CPD and registered to a non-commissioned employee, who was attending the University of Missouri law Enforcement Training Institute.

The employee has since been placed on administrative leave.

CPD Chief Geoff Jones requested the Missouri State Highway Patrol's Division of Drug and Crime Control to further investigate this case, per department protocols.

"As with any incident where a Columbia Police Department-owned firearm is discharged and harms another person, we refer the case to the Patrol to assure the investigation is independent and transparent," Chief Jones said.

CPD will conduct an Internal Affairs review once the Patrol completes its investigation.