Incoming UM System President Mun Choi, officials promise progress

KANSAS CITY (AP) — The incoming president of the University of Missouri System and officials attending a welcoming ceremony in Kansas City said they are optimistic the university is ready to move on from last year's turmoil on the Columbia campus.

Mun Choi wrapped up a tour of the system's four campuses Friday with a rally at the University of Missouri-Kansas City. He praised the university system and promised to work with all system's stakeholders.

Choi, a University of Connecticut provost, will begin his new job March 1.

State Rep. Jack Bondon, who represents a Kansas City-area district, said he's optimistic Choi and state lawmakers will be able to work together and move forward from a strained relationship caused by student unrest on the Columbia campus last year, which led former UM System President Tim Wolfe to resign.