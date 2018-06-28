Increased Crime Prosecution

ST. LOUIS (AP) - St. Louis Circuit Attorney Jennifer Joyce is assigning some of her best prosecutors to go after some of the city's worst criminals. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports today that Joyce's office is drafting a list of up to 150 people with criminal records. When those on the list are arrested, even for a misdemeanor, the Career Criminal Unit will take over prosecution. Joyce says the plan will mean tougher consequences for what she calls the 20 percent of criminals responsible for 80 percent of the crimes.