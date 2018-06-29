Increased enforcement planned along stretch of US 61

WENTZVILLE (AP) — Traffic enforcement was set to be increased along a portion of U.S. 61 near the St. Charles County and Lincoln County line, following an accident last month that killed a woman and her two daughters.

St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann and Wentzville Mayor Nick Guccione were also asking the Missouri Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit and install traffic lights at intersections that have been trouble spots in the past.

A car crossed the median on Jan. 21 and struck a car driven by 36-year-old Jacqueline Faudi just north of Wentzville. Faudi and her daughters, ages 6 years and 3 months, were killed.

Guccione, Lincoln County authorities and others began a campaign last week urging MoDOT to install cable barriers in the grassy median.