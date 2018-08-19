Incubator Could Revolutionize Breast Exams

Dr. Ed Sauter leads a team researching a new breast cancer screening method. The MU Oncologist envisions a day when women can get a reliable and accurate screening without being poked, or prodded. This would revolutionize the way doctors diagnose the illness.

"We then warm the breast and the subject will massage the breast, and fluid from the milk ducts, like a woman who is nursing, is collected through the nipple. There are no needles involved," Sauter said.

His findings will be the first to be commercially developed in the Life Sciences Incubator.

"If we had 2,000 high-tech jobs here, hundreds of millions of private capital investment coming in, I think everyone would be glad to see that. There's more business for retail, there's more homes, there's more larger homes, more expensive automobiles being purchased. This initiative raises everybody's boat," said incubator project leader Jake Halliday.

In the shadow of Mizzou Arena, just south of the MU campus, is where state and university officials hope to break ground this summer on the 73,000 square foot incubator, which officials hope will help researchers.

Allied Minds, which is backing the incubator, has already given Sauder $750,000 to fund his research. But, it'll be at least a year before the incubator is ready to find commercial applications for his findings. Backers hope Sauder's success in the incubator will bring in other reserchers looking for funding and help with development.