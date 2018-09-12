Incumbent Candidates Lead in Fundraising





As of the end of June, Democrat Ike Skelton has the largest advantage for the 4th Congressional District with $1,927,962 in the bank. That amount is more than four times the amount of the next closest in line fundraising for that seat, Republicans Bill Stouffer and Vicky Hartzler.





In a statement released from Skelton's office, the candidate said it is his steadfast support for military families that led to his record support for re-election.





Potential opponent Hartzler said in a statement Friday that Skelton's money, "Can't buy him out of trouble this time." Potential opponent Stouffer also responded Friday saying, "All the money in the world will not change Ike Skelton's 95 percent voting record with Nancy Pelosi."





Republican Jo Ann Emerson has the largest bank account for the 8th Congressional District with $1,441,832. Her financial lead is about 50 percent more than her closest potential component, Democrat Tommy Sowers.





Democrat Russ Carnahan has the biggest bank account for the 3rd Congressional District with $858,318, but his potential opponent Edward Martin is behind by just about $40,000.









