Independence Homicide Victim Identified
INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Police in the Kansas City suburb of Independence have released the name of a man who died after a September shooting.
The Kansas City Star reported the victim has been identified as 24-year-old Jesse A. Phillips. Police spokesman Tom Gentry says officers found him sprawled on a living room floor on Sept. 25. Phillips was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Gentry says the shooting remains under investigation.
