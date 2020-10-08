Independence man sent to prison for $247K theft from company

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A former financial comptroller for a North Kansas City company has been sentenced to two years and three months in federal prison for embezzling more than $247,000.

Forty-eight-year-old John Kruse, of Independence, also was ordered Monday to pay restitution. The U.S. attorney's office said in a news release that he stole the money over a four-year period while working at BCC Merchant Solutions. The release said the money was used to pay for trips to Las Vegas and Disneyland as well as for personal expenses, including gasoline, groceries and entertainment.

Prosecutors said he falsified records to cover up the embezzlement.

Kruse resigned in July 2014 and pleaded guilty in November to a wire fraud charge.