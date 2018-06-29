Independence police officer injured in confrontation
INDEPENDENCE (AP) — A suburban Kansas City police office is hospitalized after being injured in a confrontation after short car chase.
Independence Police Chief Brad Halsey told The Kansas City Star the officer was in surgery Wednesday afternoon after being injured.
Police had not released details about the officer's injuries or what led to them. A police spokesman did not return calls or emails from The Associated Press.
Kansas City-area media reported the office was either shot or hit by a car in Independence Wednesday morning and suspects were taken into custody.
The confrontation apparently began with a car chase but details beyond that were not immediately released.
