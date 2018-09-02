Independence police officer shoots, kills man after chase

INDEPENDENCE (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was shot and killed by Independence police after a chase.

Kansas City police said in a news release the man killed was 47-year-old Harless Scott. The chase started in Independence late Thursday and eventually went into Kansas City, where stop sticks disabled the fleeing vehicle.

The suspect ran from the car and a police officer followed.

Police say Scott turned toward the officer with a gun in his hand, prompting the Independence police officer to shoot him. Scott was dead at the scene.

No officers were injured. An investigation continues.