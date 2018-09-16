Independence Police Reopen Woman's 1994 Homicide

INDEPENDENCE (AP) - Police are taking another look at the 1994 death of an Independence woman who was killed at her home.

Independence police spokesman Tom Gentry said Wednesday that investigators have reopened the case of Diana M. Ault, who was shot to death at the age of 26 in January 1994.

Police say Ault's infant daughter and toddler son were crying beside her body when she was found.

The Independence Examiner reports police and Ault's family have arranged for a website, and a Facebook account has been set up to gather information on the case.